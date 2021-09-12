Tulsa Police searching for vehicle involved in serious injury crash

TULSA, Okla — On Saturday September 11th, Tulsa Police Officers responded to the area of East 31st Street and 129th East Avenue for reports of a pedestrian that was truck by a vehicle.

A man walking next to the road was struck by a westbound white Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The victim lost his lower right leg and an unidentified good Samaritan passerby applied a tourniquet till medical personnel arrived.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene quickly and transported the man to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and from video appeared to be a white extended cab Toyota Tacoma with step bars and tinted windows.

The truck will have damage to the front right and is missing the right front fender flare.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to call police at 918-596-9222 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --