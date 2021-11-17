Family remembers 22-year-old Tulsa woman killed in car

TULSA, Okla. — A devastating death for a Tulsa family as homicide detectives work to find a killer.

Shermiya Breed, 22, was shot and killed in her car near north Elgin Avenue and 40th Street north around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

“Beautiful quiet girl. That’s what she was,” said her great aunt Lakeisha Smith.

Smith says Breed was sweet and quiet and didn’t have any enemies. Family members say they can’t believe she was murdered in her hometown.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said Lakeisha Smith. “She really did not.”

The 22-year-old graduated from Union High School and was really close with her family.

“She was just a really good girl,” said Smith. “Never gave her parents any problems. She went to work. She went home and that was about it.”

Police say back on Nov. 9 neighbors heard several gunshots and they saw Breed’s car crash into a fence.

Police say it looks like Breed drove her car about a block before crashing.

Investigators say several neighbors tried to help the young woman, but she died at the scene.

“As a family, we’re getting through it and trying to piece together what’s left and adjust to life without her,” said Lakeisha Smith.

Smith says she believes Breed was lured to the area, and she’s hoping police will be able to go through her phone and learn where she was going and who she was going to meet that night.

“This family is hurting and needs an answer,” said Smith.

Breed will be laid to rest at Calvary Baptist Church in Sapulpa at 2 p.m. Saturday.

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses you can donate here.

If you have any information about this case, you can call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.

If you want to remain anonymous you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

