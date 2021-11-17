Parole board casts doubt on Oklahoma executions in another clemency decision

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend clemency for death row inmate Bigler Stouffer.

Stouffer is sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of Putnam City teacher Linda Reaves and the shooting of Doug Ivens.

The board recommended clemency on Wednesday despite acknowledging that Stouffer is not innocent of the crimes he's been convicted of.

Board members expressed concerns over the state's death penalty procedures after the Oct. 28 execution of John Grant — the first inmate killed by the state since lifting a moratorium on executions related to botched procedures.

At Bigler Stouffer's clemency hearing just now, PPB member Larry Morris said he's "dumbfounded" given what happened at Grant's execution that they're moving forward with any clemency hearings. "It leaves a lot of doubt in my mind that we should be doing theses things period." — Graham Lee Brewer (@grahambrewer) November 17, 2021

Grant convulsed and vomited while receiving the lethal injection, but the state said the execution went according to plan.

Stouffer is the second consecutive death row inmate to get a clemency recommendation following Grant's death. Julius Jones, scheduled for execution on Thursday, is awaiting a final decision on his clemency from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

