Tulsa police need help identifying man dropped off at hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police hopes someone recognizes the man in the photos attached.

Police said someone dropped him off a Tulsa hospital over the weekend. He is non-verbal and has no identification. Police said he is in good health but suffers from mental illness. He cannot communicate with staff.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --