Bob Dylan Center: Iconic artist's bio, background

TULSA, Okla. — Iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is set to open a center in Tulsa exhibiting his life of music, art and performances.

Dylan was born May 24, 1941 in Duluth, Minnesota. His real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman.

Dylan started his musical career forming multiple bands before attending the University of Minnesota where he started performing under the name Bob Dillon. He dropped out in 1960 and moved to New York where he started visiting his idol, Oklahoma native Woody Guthrie who was battling a nervous system disease.

The following year, Dylan signed a deal with Columbia Records where he assumed the "Bob Dylan" name officially. He released a self-titled record full of mostly traditional folk songs with a couple of original pieces in 1962.

Dylan started touring and released three consecutive iconic albums before a 1966 motorcycle accident took him off of the road and had him writing, recording and experimenting with other genres. He'd eventually start touring again almost nonstop starting in the early 1980s.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Dylan has released 39 studio albums and is still touring into his 80s.

