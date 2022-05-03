Watch
Tulsa Broadway season lineup includes 'Hamilton,' 'The Lion King'

Posted at 5:32 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 19:20:14-04

TULSA, Okla. — Celebrity Attractions announced a loaded lineup Tuesday for the 2022-223 Tulsa Broadway season.

The season starts in November with "Six," followed by the 50th-anniversary tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Hamilton," "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" and Disney's "The Lion King."

Anyone looking for season ticket information can find it online.

