Tulsa Broadway season lineup includes 'Hamilton,' 'The Lion King'

TULSA, Okla. — Celebrity Attractions announced a loaded lineup Tuesday for the 2022-223 Tulsa Broadway season.

The season starts in November with "Six," followed by the 50th-anniversary tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Hamilton," "Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations" and Disney's "The Lion King."

Anyone looking for season ticket information can find it online.

