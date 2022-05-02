Watch
Tulsa police investigate homicide in south Tulsa

Posted at 7:04 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 08:04:00-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in south Tulsa on Monday morning.

Police say a man called in around 4:30 a.m. saying he found his wife dead in the hallway at their home near 71st and Sheridan.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead. The man later told police he "may have done it."

According to TPD, the man is now in custody.

At this time, it is unknown about the details leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.

