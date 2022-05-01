Three OU Meteorology students killed in fatal crash

TONKAWA, OK — The OU School of Meteorology lost three students in a fatal accident on Interstate 35 in Kay County late Friday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the three students were on their way back to Oklahoma from Kansas when the accident happened.

The vehicle with the three students hydroplaned, lost control, and exited the roadway.

When the vehicle entered the roadway again it became disabled, blocking the outside lane.

A second vehicle struck the one carrying the three students.

The OU School of Meteorology released the following statement:

