Several hotels sold out city-wide for weekend of PGA

TULSA, Okla — In just three weeks Tulsa will be flooded with visitors coming in for events like IRONMAN, BMX, and the PGA Championship.

That also means hotel and short-term rentals will be busy and booked up.

The Metro Tulsa Hotel and Lodging Association said city-wide rooms are booked up already.

To put this into perspective, that means 17,003 rooms have been booked.

Hotels saw demand for bookings spike the moment the dates of the PGA were announced.

This not only brings in spectators from multiple sates but also internationally.

The President of the Metro Tulsa Hotel and Lodging Association, Travis Taylor, said this is an exciting problem to have, especially after two years of the pandemic.

Since Tulsa hotels are booked up, people are resorting to short term rentals or even booking outside of the area.

Taylor told 2 News, “you might find a room here or there but i think what your seeing is your going to see compression all the way back maybe even to Oklahoma City. I've talked to friends all the way back to Stillwater. You know they are seeing demand because Tulsa is full. The suburbs are full. So everything is pushing further and further away from the city (Tulsa) and that's just great you want to see that. That's a great problem to have".

For those that are still in need of a place to stay for the weekend of May 20th to May 22nd, Taylor suggests getting on a wait list in case of a cancellation, looking on third party sites like Expedia, and looking for short term rentals on sites like Airbnb.

Taylor said they are still feeling the impact of COVID-19 as far as labor shortages go.

So he asks anyone visiting during that busy time to pack your patience as you could experience some waits checking in, at a restaurant, or waiting on the shuttle.

