Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marjorie Tallchief statue stolen from Tulsa Historical Society and Museum

Stolen Marjorie Tallchief statue.jpg
Tulsa Historical Society and Museum
Stolen Marjorie Tallchief statue.jpg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 16:58:07-04

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Historical Society and Museum had one of it's iconic 5 Moons statues stolen sometime during the night on Friday, April 29th.

The Historical Society is working with the Tulsa Police Department to gather more information pertaining to the theft.

For more information on the 5 Moons statues, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7