Marjorie Tallchief statue stolen from Tulsa Historical Society and Museum

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Historical Society and Museum had one of it's iconic 5 Moons statues stolen sometime during the night on Friday, April 29th.
The Historical Society is working with the Tulsa Police Department to gather more information pertaining to the theft.
For more information on the 5 Moons statues, click here.
