Justice for Greenwood court hearing begins Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will have their day in court to continue to fight for reparations. A Tulsa County judge will consider whether the plaintiffs can use the "public nuisance" argument.

Attorneys will argue the state's Johnson & Johnson decision established guidelines for public nuisance suits, including their clients.

Last year, the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson. They ruled the state's public nuisance law only applied to discrete, localized problems involving criminal or property-based conflicts and not policy problems.

Attorneys for Justice for Greenwood say that ruling made it clear that a public nuisance must stem from a criminal act of physical injury to property that renders an entire neighborhood uninhabitable.

“Give us an opportunity to go to trial and have a discovery. We do not want to be dismissed, that’s what tomorrow is about," says Damario Solomon-Simmons. "Is the court going to kick us out of court without having our day in trial or give us an opportunity to move forward?"

Solomon-Simmons, founder of the Justice for Greenwood Foundation, says the lawsuit ultimately is about improving the lives of people who live in north Tulsa.

The defendants include the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, and other local government entities. Attorneys for the defendants have filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Justice for Greenwood is asking the community interested in "justice and reparations" to show up in support at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

They say they're hoping the judge will allow them to move forward with the case.

