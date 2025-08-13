Police say former Catoosa teacher molested a student

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police accuse Megan Porter, a former Catoosa Public Schools teacher, of grooming a child over a period of months and molesting the child two days before the child’s birthday.

Owasso investigated the incident because Porter lived in Owasso at the time of the alleged incident.

An affidavit, filed Aug. 7, says Porter and the child, known as KL, met at Porter’s apartment. According to KL, they and the teacher were watching television, then started playing Super Mario. Afterward, Porter and KL began kissing. KL said the kissing went on for “a while” before Porter asked if she could touch KL sexually.

The document says KL was born a female and has female anatomy, but identifies as male.

The affidavit goes on to say Porter sent videos to KL, showing herself using drugs, using marijuana, and snorting a line of a substance. The affidavit says Porter sent the video while drunk, and asked why KL did not talk to her anymore, and that she loved and missed KL.

Catoosa Schools Superintendent Robert Schornick released a statement on the investigation.

“Catoosa Public Schools is firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and takes any allegation of staff misconduct with the utmost seriousness.”

“On February 22, 2023, the District was informed that law enforcement had initiated an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a temporary middle school teacher, Megan Porter. Upon receiving this information, the District acted promptly and decisively: it fully cooperated with law enforcement authorities and immediately placed Ms. Porter on administrative leave. From that point forward, Ms. Porter did not work another day at Catoosa Public Schools. In accordance with District procedures and the terms of her temporary assignment, her employment concluded automatically at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, and she was not rehired.”

“Given the ongoing criminal proceedings and the privacy rights of those involved, the District will not be making any further public statements regarding this matter.”

Police searched Porter’s school-issued laptop and found an internet search for “what is the most common paraphilia disorder in women.” Paraphilia is defined as extreme or intense sexual desires toward an atypical object or people.

In an interview with police, Porter admitted to texting KL, having sexual contact with KL, playing video games with KL, and spending the night together.

