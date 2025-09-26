POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Leo Martinez finds his American dream working at Jenks Public Schools

JENKS, Okla. — Leo Martinez is the last person to leave a Jenks home football game, shutting off the lights and locking the gates at Allan Trimble Stadium. It's a responsibility he takes seriously as part of his journey that began with a leap of faith from Puerto Rico.

With a can-do attitude, Martinez works to make things better at Jenks Schools, handling everything from clearing glass to complex facility management tasks. But his path to Oklahoma started with a quest for a better life and the promise of opportunity.

"The economy made it tough in Puerto Rico to make good pay, and with one big family, I wanted a better school for my kids," Martinez said.

On September 13, 2014, he flew to the U.S. from Puerto Rico, an American territory, in pursuit of the American dream.

He arrived knowing virtually no English but carried determination and a promise to his family. Martinez had committed to his wife and children that he would bring them to America in four months. After settling in Jenks, he kept his word.

On January 23, 2015, his family was reunited with him at Tulsa International Airport.

"My family flew here to meet again together in the Tulsa airport. That was the best minute in my whole life to take my kids in my arms again with my wife," Martinez said.

Martinez joined the Jenks School family shortly after that reunion. In facilities management, he serves as a jack-of-all-trades, handling everything from roofing to reprogramming systems. He even drives the JPS band semi-truck for competitions and has a custom shirt made to show his pride.

"Oh yeah, I love Jenks," Martinez said.

His dedication hasn't gone unnoticed. Brandon Bird, Assistant Director of Facilities Management, praised Martinez's work ethic.

"Every time we ask him to do something, He does it with a smile. He can't wait to get to work. He can't wait to get started," Bird said.

Martinez's excellence has been recognized through multiple awards.

"He won the Classified Employee of the Year Award, which everybody gets together and votes for, and then he goes to a committee. They then interview and vote on whoever they feel is deserving. He won that award, and he went on to twice win the Vision of Excellence award," Bird said.

When asked about his secret to success, Martinez credits the lessons his father taught him.

"My dad always worked hard with me and taught me to have a positive attitude. He always told me, 'Don't forget the sky is the limit," Martinez said.

After 10 years with the district, Martinez has achieved many of his goals.

"I have my house, I have my cars, I have my great job— I am so happy," Martinez said.

He has another reason to celebrate: his first granddaughter. His daughter married a Jenks classmate, creating even deeper ties to the community.

"I have my first granddaughter," Martinez said.

Martinez embodies the heart of a Trojan, grateful for the life he's built in his home away from home.

"I'm not done here. The sky's the limit, so I need to go higher. I like to keep going. My American dream is just starting right now," Martinez said.

When coworkers were asked what they had learned from Martinez, they said to be thankful for every opportunity, big or small.

