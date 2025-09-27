Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TPD: Traffic stop turns into officer-involved shooting

KJRH
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Admiral and Memorial.

TPD said they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the car refused to pull over and hit the police car with his own vehicle.

Police said they saw a semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle, and the driver finally stopped near the QT at Admiral and Memorial.

TPD said the suspect got out and fired at officers, hitting one officer in the ankle area and hitting another police car.

Police said they hit the suspect with the police car to stop the shooting.

The suspect and officer were both taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

