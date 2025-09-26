'Great addition': Revitalization projects coming to downtown Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Jill Rhodes with Okmulgee Main Street said that through a $15,000 grant from AARP, they plan to revitalize half of an alleyway between 6th and 7th streets by early December. She said it'll add lights, artwork, and seating for people to hang out.

Next to the alleyway, Sarah Amador with the Okmulgee Rotary Club worked with volunteers to make upgrades to the park.

Cindy Taylor owns Sweet Magnolia in downtown Okmulgee, around the corner from the projects.

"I'm so excited about it… It's just a great addition to downtown Okmulgee," said Taylor.

Rhodes agreed with Taylor's statement.

"It's giving them something to do, and this is exciting," said Rhodes

Taylor said the two projects could be incredible for tourism and her business.

"I want to bring back that small town neighborly feel… I lay awake at night thinking about everything this can bring to town," said Taylor.

Rhodes said once the first half of the project is done, they will work on the second half. Amador added that there is no completion date set in stone as of Sep. 26 for the park project.

"There are a lot of people putting their heart and soul into this, and it means a lot," said Taylor.

