'An example': A look back at Vision 2025 heading into 2026

TULSA, Okla. — The voter-approved Vision 2025: Foresight 4 Greater Tulsa funding package put several big projects within sight for Tulsa County and Tulsa proper, and finished earlier this year.

It began as a hotly contested vote in 2003 to enact a penny sales tax for what ended up being more than $880 million for business, recreation, and infrastructure projects. After failing in 1997 and 2000, the third time was the charm.

Hundreds of projects were submitted to the package under four propositions. That includes the Arkansas River corridor, which turned nearly $145 million into its sprawling scenery and amenities we see today.



Vision 2025 also made the USA BMX stadium and headquarters possible with more than $18 million in funding. It's now even the training home of U.S. Olympic BMX athletes.

"It's an example that other cities now have come to actually travel to Tulsa to take a look at," USA BMX president Shane Fernandez told 2 News on Dec. 30.

"It's amazing to go to these other countries and have people come up and they've heard so much about Tulsa or they've been to Tulsa, and they've just fallen in love with what we're doing there."

Vision 2025's tax funding didn't actually finish until August of 2025. The mayor behind the 2003 campaign, Judge Bill LaFortune, told 2 News in August it was a success and could even be repeated if necessary.

"If you're gonna do a package like that and you want it to pass, you get everybody together and everybody on the same sheet of paper," LaFortune said. "And that's why Vision 2025 passed by 60% or more on every proposition."

City of Tulsa said some funding remains and will fund much of the preparations for Route 66's centennial celebration:

“Vision 2025 has played a significant role in advancing economic development across Tulsa and Tulsa County since voters approved it in 2003, with the overwhelming majority of funds from those original propositions already invested in transformative projects such as the BOK Center and other priorities important to Tulsans. A small amount of funding remains from that initial investment, including resources dedicated to Route 66, where the City is continuing to explore opportunities to further enhance the Mother Road, especially given the 2026 centennial coming up. Existing programs such as the neon sign and facade matching grants also continue through that initial funding.



Separate from the original Vision 2025 propositions that were passed, Vision Tulsa is the City’s recent capital program that extended the sales tax to focus on major infrastructure and destination projects, many of which are complete. Together, these voter-approved initiatives reflect Tulsa’s long-term approach to growth, preservation, and economic development, and we’re pleased with the work that has happened to date.



It’s clear that when Tulsans invest, it leads to stronger community outcomes and keeps Tulsa competitive and forward-focused.”



City of Tulsa

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

