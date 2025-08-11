VISION 2025: Tulsa Co. sales tax collection, $648M spent on improvement projects

TULSA COUNTY — A Tulsa County economic and community growth package known as Vision 2025 has finished all sales tax collections.

The package approved by voters built the BOK Center, grew Tulsa’s presence on Route 66 and gave funds to Tulsa area schools, among other projects.

In 2003, Tulsa County sent four propositions to voters totaling around $880 million.

2 News sat down with Judge Bill LaFortune, who was Tulsa's mayor when the propositions passed.

He explained what it means now that the last tax collections have happened.

"Every project that was voted on by the voters and funded by the voters was completed. And is successful," LaFortune said.

The multi-million dollar package changed the landscape of Tulsa County. With expansions to River Parks, Tulsa's higher education buildings, and an investment in American Airlines' Tulsa maintenance base, the proposals aimed to bring people to the county.

"It's funny, back in 2003, when we called it Vision 2025, all of us were thinking, we're never gonna see 2025, it's so far off. And here we are," LaFortune said.

He said it wasn’t easy getting voters to approve a penny sales tax increase.

The community was divided with groups urging voters to vote yes or no.

2 News went through the archives and found a story the day before the vote.

"People, I don’t think, are interested in having their groceries, diapers, baby food taxed to pay for an arena in downtown tulsa," said a voter in 2003.

Those opposed successfully blocked two similar packages in 1997 and 2000. It wasn’t until 2003 that voters gave it the green light.

According to LaFortune, he said teamwork between city and county leadership made the difference in getting the package passed.

About 129,000 Tulsa County voters cast a ballot, which was about 40% of registered voters.

"So, if you're gonna do a package like that and you want it to pass, you get everybody together and everybody on the same sheet of paper. And that's why Vision 2025 passed by 60% or more on every proposition," said LaFortune.

While four propositions were passed, only three were acted on. Proposition 1 relied on Boeing to choose Tulsa as an aircraft manufacturing location. Those funds were not collected when the company went elsewhere.

The last collections for the other three propositions happened in April, May and June.

The project payments to date totaled about $648 million.

"Between all of the towns, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Owasso, Bixby, Jenks, all working together, Sand Springs, with me and with our council and with the county commissioners," said LaFortune. "Great things can happen when you do that."

Overarching Vision Statement, drafted in 2003:

In the year 2025, the Tulsa region will be the nation’s best place to live, work and play.

