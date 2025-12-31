TPD: 8-year-old shot, suspect in custody after pursuit and crash

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting led to an 8-year-old being shot in the hand in north Tulsa.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 pm Dec. 30 near 58th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd.
TPD said they found the suspect vehicle around 10 minutes later. A pursuit ensued, and the suspect crashed.
Police said the suspect ran off after the crash but is now in custody. Officers said there is a possibility of a second suspect in the vehicle, but haven't been able to locate anyone after searching.
