Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: 8-year-old shot, suspect in custody after pursuit and crash

SHOOTING 413 E 58TH ST N.jpg
KJRH
SHOOTING 413 E 58TH ST N.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting led to an 8-year-old being shot in the hand in north Tulsa.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 pm Dec. 30 near 58th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd.

SHOOTING 413 E 58TH ST N 2.jpg

TPD said they found the suspect vehicle around 10 minutes later. A pursuit ensued, and the suspect crashed.

Police said the suspect ran off after the crash but is now in custody. Officers said there is a possibility of a second suspect in the vehicle, but haven't been able to locate anyone after searching.

SHOOTING 58TH ST N.jpg

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US