Sapulpa police investigating after shot fired near school

SAPULPA, Okla. — Police in Sapulpa are investigating after a shot was fired near the high school football stadium.

In a social media post, Sapulpa Public Schools said it was working with law enforcement after the incident that occurred just after 3 p.m. on September 26. Sapulpa police confirmed a shot was fired behind the visitors' side of the football stadium

In the social media post, SPS said no one was hurt, but police were searching for a suspect in the area.

Police said they are looking for a white male between 13 and 15 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-224-3862.

The school district's social post also said students attending Holmes Park Elementary were being released to parents on the west side of the building. It also said middle school students walking nearby were taken to the Chieftan Center by a school resource officer.

