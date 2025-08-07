Floaters find body on Illinois River, GRDA says

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority said a group of floaters on the Illinois River found a man's body in the water on Aug. 7 around 1 p.m.

The body was found near the Stunkard Public Access Area.

GRDA is working to learn the man's identity and what happened.

2 News is speaking with law enforcement and will update this story when we learn more.

