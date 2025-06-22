'Sickening and heartbreaking': Community reacts to Juneteenth festival shooting

TULSA, Okla. — On June 21, near Archer and Greenwood, a 22-year-old man was killed, and seven others were injured -- in a tragic shooting at the Juneteenth festival.

2 News spoke with people in the Greenwood district and heard their reactions to the tragedy, including a woman who said the young man who died was her nephew.

There was nothing but pain in the voice of Tammye Randle when she spoke with 2 News reporter Cathy Tatom early morning on June 22.

"It's a disgrace, it's a sad situation today, and it sure isn't fair," said Randle.

Randle said her family is grieving from the tragedy.

"To his mother and father, he was their baby, he was their soul, he was their child, he was their heart, and his is not here," said Randle.

2 News also met Patricia Thompson, who said she came to Tulsa from Kansas City to take part in the Juneteenth celebrations. She said the shooting was a difficult end to the night.

"Sickening and heartbreaking to see this type of activity when we're celebrating," said Thompson.

TPD said there were at least two different shooters. They are asking anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

