JUNETEENTH SHOOTING: One dead, 10 injured after fight leads to shooting

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead and 10 others wounded after a shooting broke out at the Juneteenth festival in downtown Tulsa.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 21st, Tulsa police responded to the area of Archer and Greenwood for a shooting.

Police said one person is dead and 10 others are injured. The shooting started as a fight between two people.

They shut the area down during the investigation, but no arrests have been made. A lieutenant on scene said every officer said that since it was such a huge event, a lot of other calls coming in were backed up.

Due to the shooting, the rest of the Tulsa Juneteenth festival activities are cancelled:

This is the fourth overnight shooting at a large gathering in downtown Tulsa in recent weeks.

