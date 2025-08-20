BACK TO SCHOOL: Tulsa, Sand Springs and Claremore return to class

GREEN COUNTRY — Three more districts head back to school on August 20th: Tulsa, Sand Springs, and Claremore.

2 News Anchor Naomi Keitt sat down with Tulsa Public School Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson to talk about the new school year, what parents need to know and what the district is focusing on.

One big issue? Chronic absenteeism:

Back to School Tulsa

COMPLETE back-to-school coverage ⬇️

Back To School

In Sand Springs, 2 News Anchor Sharon Phillips talked to their superintendent about changes for the school year:

Back to School Sand Springs

In Claremore, 2 News Oklahoma's Braden Bates learned about the Pathways program to help students get college ready:

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ⬇️



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

