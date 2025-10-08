Sand Springs drivers frustrated after construction delay

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Some drivers in Sand Springs are frustrated that the work along State Highway 97 is taking longer than expected. This week, traffic shifted onto new pavement.

A concerned viewer reached out to 2 News asking about the timeline of the project, so we took that question to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The sounds and sights of construction are all around State Highway 97 in Sand Springs. For some drivers, the longer the road-closed signs and cones are in place, the more annoyed they get.

“Oh, it’s so frustrating,” said Christine Flora. “So frustrating.”

Christine Flora has lived in Sand Springs for 6 years. She drives up and down the roadway all the time. Now, she does DoorDash, so that drive has become her job.

“It’s had a huge impact,” said Flora.

ODOT is doing a pavement reconstruction project on SH-97 between W. 2nd St. and S. Main St. The work basically runs from U.S. 412 to near the Chick-Fil-A.

Crews are also doing utility work and levy work.

“It’s been extensive and therefore it’s taken some time,” said James Alexander.

The work is happening on about a mile stretch of road, which some drivers say is considerably slowing down the drive.

“It’s normally like a minute typically to get there but the traffic was so backed up that it took at least half an hour,” said Flora. “A lot of cars in the intersections they’re trying to get in behind people and then you have this big traffic pile up.”

The work started in September of 2023. It should’ve been done in March of 2025.

A viewer reached out to the 2 News Problem Solvers, frustrated about the timeline. 2 News brought that concern to ODOT.

“Obviously, we’ve had some delays,” said T.J. Gerlach. “This spring was very wet. We’ve had a couple of winters in there, so winter weather. Then there’s just been some general project delays that every project has. A lot of it due to those utilities.”

T.J. Gerlach, ODOT’s spokesperson, says they’re in the final stages of the work right now. Drivers, like James Alexander, have been patiently waiting for it to finish.

“I feel like they’ve made good progress, and I feel like all the nearby residents will appreciate it when it’s done,” said Alexander.

Alexander lives in Berryhill but comes to Sand Springs several times a week. He’s seen the shifts in work, like the move to new pavement this week.

He’s excited to see the finished project that ODOT says should be done by the end of November.

