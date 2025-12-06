REMEMBERING 'MOUNTAIN MAN' | Wes Butcher dies at 72 years old

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Thousands across Oklahoma are mourning the death of Wes ‘Mountain Man’ Butcher.

A pioneer, in every sense of the word, he founded Mountain Man Camp at Woolaroc.

The ‘Mountain Man,’ is now in the mountains of eternity. He passed away Nov. 25.

“It’s not only losing that friend, that mentor, but, it’s part of losing the family,” William Newby said.

Newby and Butcher led Mountain Man Camp together. Campers lived the history of the pre-1840 fur trade.

Butcher, “came to Woolaroc, he actually tried Tallrgrass Prairie first, and they didn’t wanna do [the camp] and he came on with Woolaroc, and they said …. We’ll try it out for two weeks, if we like it we’ll keep it on. And that was over 30 years ago,” Newby said.

Newby was among the thousands who attended camp over the years. From that first year, their relationship blossomed, Newby, always inspired by Butcher’s western spirit.

“After meeting him once, a lot of people consider him uncle,” Newby said, “Just always having great spirits, and always happy for you, no matter what you did.”

Woolaroc, announcing Butcher’s death, said, “While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life well-lived, and a legacy well-earned.”

“I’m very much so, looking right now, at that laugh that he always had and looking for the joy. The bright, shiny side. His symbol was sunshine and happiness,” Newby said.

Butcher was 72 years old. He is survived by his wife, his son, and several grandchildren.

