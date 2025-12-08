Tulsa Public Schools proposes $600 million school bond for classrooms, transportation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa public schools leaders proposed a $600 million bond. Sean Berkstresser with TPS said it would reshape transportation, classrooms, and student opportunities.

The committee will meet to discuss the bond on Dec 8 at 5:30 pm, located at 3027 S. New Haven Ave.

Berkstresser said career development would see a major investment $200 million to build hands-on learning labs that simulate real workplaces, from hospital environments to cosmetology studios.

He told 2 News the goal was to give students practical experience before they ever step onto a college campus or job site.

"I love education, I love our schools… So we're very excited," said Berkstresser.

One of the big pieces of the bond focused on transportation. Replacing aging buses, adding smaller vans for athletic events, and even buying new cars for driver education programs.

"It's very exciting to bring this package, I think it's aligned to a lot of what our community expects and wants to be true for the students," said Berkstresser.

Berkstresser said they're also proposing cybersecurity upgrades to protect staff and student data, as well as roofing and window replacements for schools across the district.

"There's just a lot of support for the projects that are in the bond right now," said Berkstresser.

Berkstresser told 2 News the bond will not raise taxes and that the vote is on April 7, 2026.

