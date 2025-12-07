Bartlesville seeking community input on zoning and development

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartesville city leaders invited the community to provide input to help them update their zoning development codes. Aaron Kirkpatrick with the city said information will be collected through a survey.

Kirkpatrick said people could see the survey results in about 2 years.

Christie Roberts is a local business owner in Bartlesville. She said she wanted something to bring more people into her community.

"Probably more shopping to bring more people in, of course, we love to have people in from out of town," said Roberts.

Kirkpatrick, with the city, said this wish could become a reality if the city updated its zoning and subdivision regulations, which determine where homes, businesses, parks, and new developments can be built.

"How do we help people, and what is good for people ends up being good for the organizations that they create," said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said that the online survey asks what types of development people want to see more of.

Whether that's single-family homes, apartments, mixed-use buildings, or even new shopping centers and office space, Roberts said, even a little shopping could be huge.

"The more tourism we have, it helps the economy, and it just helps all around," said Roberts.

Anyone can access the survey on the official city website.

"It would be awesome, I think it would be a good thing to do," said Roberts.

