'First 48' leaving Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — More than a decade after highlighting the Tulsa Police Department's Homicide unit reality show, "The First 48" is leaving town.
In a post on social media, TPD announced the show is no longer featuring Tulsa.
The show started featuring Tulsa 12 years ago. 2 News Oklahoma highlighted the partnership when it launched.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube