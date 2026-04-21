Data center supporting Meta announced, will be built in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new Meta data center will be built in east Tulsa.

The decision was announced during a press conference on April 21. The data center will be supporting Eastside Rise, and Meta will partner with Tulsa Tech and TCC to create careers in the tech industry.

In addition to those partnerships, Meta will provide grants for several local school districts.

Meta will pay all energy costs and usage, and taxes will not be raised to cover them.

This is a developing story.

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