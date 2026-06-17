Students transforming homes, lives during week-long service project

TULSA, Okla. — The sound of hammers and power tools fills the air on a quiet Brookside street, where transformations are unfolding, and it's not costing the homeowners a dime.

120 students from eight churches across Oklahoma have descended on Tulsa for Youth Force, an annual service project that provides free home repairs to families in need.

"We are putting up all this insulation and new siding," explains Micah Tiger, a student working with God Squad 4.

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For Tiger, the physical work is just part of the reward.

"It's just really rewarding to just be able to see the work that's being done, being able to impact someone a lot," he said. “Knowing how much this is going to affect the people that I’m working for, and you’ve got to stay strong for the rest of your god squad.”

This summer marks the second year Christ Church at Harvard sponsored the Youth Force trip, housing all the student volunteers and leaders at their facility.

Seven families and one Sapulpa church are receiving the free home improvements.

The work isn't always easy.

“Sometimes you get discouraged, like a piece doesn’t work like what just happened, it doesn’t work, but you just get back up, and you fix it," he said.

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But, in just four days, homes like the Waterdowns are undergoing complete transformations.

Lucy and Steve Waterdown have lived in their Brookside home for about 40 years, married for 35.

The couple knew their home needed repairs, but hadn't been able to tackle the work themselves.

"I'm pretty overwhelmed right now," said Lucy, watching the students work on her house. "It's hard to believe, you know, I'm like any minute I'm gonna wake up and it's not really gonna have happened."

WHAT THE WATERDOWN'S HOME LOOKED LIKE BEFORE REPAIRS:

Contributed

Across the street, Arei Sharp is working on another home improvement project. This marks her fourth year participating in Youth Force, and her enthusiasm hasn't waned.

"I come because it's the best part of my summer every single year," Sharp said.

For Sharp, the experience is about something bigger than home repairs.

"This isn't about you, it's not about any of us here, it's about the homeowner and what we do for her and her house," she explained. "It’s so much fun, because it’s like you’re doing work for someone else, and it’s just heartwarming to see because everyone wants a safe house, and every single year my homeowners start crying because they’re so thankful.”

The impact extends far beyond fresh siding and new insulation. For families like the Waterdowns, the project represents hope and community support when they needed it most.

"We can't thank them enough," said Steve. "It's such a surprise that this happened for us. I mean it was a total surprise."

As for how the projects are funded, each student pays $275 to enroll in the camp. That covers most of the materials, as well as their meals through the week-long camp.

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