Glenpool removes ordinance requiring personal permit for fireworks

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool announced a popular ordinance change, removing the requirement that people within city limits have to get a $20 permit to shoot off fireworks.

Lea Ann Reed, the city's Chief Administrative Officer, says the city council felt the rule was outdated.

"They determined that the permit requirements were just kind of an unnecessary administrative process," Reed said. "And because we've grown so much, it was a little bit difficult for our officers to be, you know, all over the city trying to regulate those permits."

Melissa Torkleson at Big Blast Fireworks thinks the change may boost sales at local firework stores.

"Our message is shop early because it is a pinnacle year for our country," Torkleson said. "I think it's going to pull more people out to celebrate, and doing fireworks is one of those ways that you can celebrate the 4th of July."

"The change just simply makes it easier for residents to enjoy the Independence Day holiday without the extra step of obtaining the permits," Reed added.

It's still early, so store owners like Torkleson have to wait and see if there's truly a "boom" in demand.

"We'll know by July 5 whether it was impactful or not, but if people are going to shoot, they're going to go out and buy the permit," Torkleson said. "Now that there is no permit, yes, I see a benefit to that as far as our sales going up a little bit because people are going to want to fire fireworks."

And of course, the newest edition, bottle rockets, are now legal for the first time in over 40 years.

"We expect bottle rockets to go very quickly, so I don't expect us to have any bottle rockets by July 1st," Torkleson said.

Glenpool still has restrictions on when you can shoot off fireworks. Those times are happening on July 3 and 4 from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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