Oklahoma's 'Rocket's Red Glare Act' allows fireworks to be sold year round

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma has lifted its decades-old ban on bottle rockets, legalizing them for the first time in 45 years under a new law called the "Rocket's Red Glare Act."

The legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support from state lawmakers. Gov. Stitt praised the bill on social media, saying he is ready for a heck of a celebration on July Fourth.

In addition to legalizing bottle rockets, the new law allows retailers to sell fireworks year-round and limits counties' power to restrict fireworks displays on private properties.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said his office will not become the "fireworks police" over the new law or let it impact how his deputies patrol.

"When calls go out with fireworks during the fireworks season. Sometimes those are hard to differentiate or discharge, uh, thinking that, that it could be gunshots. Our focus is on bad guys. Career criminals and everything, and it'll remain on that. So if we got a bad guy with fireworks, you know, we're gonna try to, you know, rock his world."

Walton also reminded everyone to use common sense and respect their neighbors when celebrating.

Even with the new law, strict rules still apply before lighting fireworks. City ordinances can still restrict fireworks, and they cannot be used during burn bans.

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