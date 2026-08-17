OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department says Highway 169 is back open in Owasso, with all lanes restored and speed limits returning to normal.

2 News listened with drivers who use the highway each week.

WATCH: Highway 169 reopens in Owasso as drivers adjust to ongoing improvements:

Highway 169 reopens in Owasso as drivers adjust to ongoing improvements

“I hope it makes things easier for sure," Jay Mcelroy, Owasso resident, said. "Having an additional lane will definitely open things back up a little bit and hopefully cause less congestion.”

2 News also listened with the Owasso Police Department to see whats ahead for drivers in the area.

“ODOT is going to be coming back to 169 to clear up some signage," Capt. Nick Boatman said. "They’re also going to be posting new signs, painting and striping, and doing things like that. The speed limits are what they are right now, but there will be temporary lane closures and temporary reductions in speed.”

“So, we do want drivers to be aware of that because it could happen during commute times, and we don’t want any crashes.”

The Owasso Police Department also says the construction project will hopefully reduce congestion on the highway and help limit some of the crashes that happen as a result.

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