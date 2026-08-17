Grandmother waives right to trial in Muskogee child neglect case

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Michelle Justus waived her right to a jury trial in Muskogee County Court.

She is the grandmother in the case of an 11 year old being sexually abused and impregnated by her stepfather, Dustan Walker, who is Justus' son in law. Justus faces six counts of child neglect for all six children in the Muskogee home.

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2 News Oklahoma's Isabel Flores spoke to Justus in Aug. 2025, before she was involved in the case.

“No one knew," said Justus. "She did not look pregnant. They keep saying that we knew about my granddaughter’s pregnancy, and we did not.”

Justus is the third adult to be held accountable in the case; following her daughter Cherie Walker, the child's mother, and the step-father.

Dustan Walker pled guilty to felony sexual abuse of a child under 12 and six felony counts of child neglect. He was sentenced to life in prison.

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Cherie Walker was found guilty by a jury for six counts of felony child neglect. That jury recommended life in prison, though she has yet to be sentenced.

Justus is set to be back in court on Oct. 6 for a pre-trial hearing.

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