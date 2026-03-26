Muskogee stepfather to enter blind plea after 11-year-old gives birth

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee County man is expected to enter a blind plea in court after his 11-year-old stepdaughter gave birth.

Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson told 2 News DNA testing revealed a 99% certainty Dustin Walker is the baby's father.

Local News Preliminary hearing for Muskogee parents, grandma after 11-year-old gave birth Emma Burch

Dustin Walker faces six felony counts of child neglect and one felony count of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Court records show the 11-year-old gave birth to a full-term baby at home with no prenatal care or doctor visits during her entire pregnancy.

Walker, the girl's biological mother Cherie Walker, and her grandmother Michelle Justus maintained that no one in the home knew the child was pregnant. They both face charges.

During a preliminary hearing on Jan. 30, Dustin Walker waived his right to participate. By entering a blind plea he pleads guilty with no agreement in place with prosecutors. This move hands complete sentencing power over to the judge.

Muskogee County District Attorney Janet Hutson addressed the situation, "This case has been extremely difficult… My hope is that with justice, these children will find a better place."

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