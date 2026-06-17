Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trump changes endorsement, Jackson Lahmeyer drops out of GOP primary race

Jackson Lahmeyer
Campaign for Jackson Lahmeyer for U.S. Senate
Jackson Lahmeyer
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Jackson Lahmeyer is dropping out of the GOP runoff for congress.

He issued the following statement:
“After prayerful consideration with my wife, Kendra, and my team over the last twenty four hours, I've made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for Congress. I do not want to be a distraction to my family, my church, and the great people of Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, who deserve a strong conservative voice representing them in Washington. I sincerely appreciate
all the support along the way. I will never forget those who stood by me and fought alongside us when I needed them the most.”

This comes after President Trump removed his endorsement of Lahmeyer and instead endorsed his opponent in a post on social media:

"I greatly appreciate Jackson Lahmeyer’s hard work under difficult circumstances — He has always been with me, and I will always be with him. But, when it comes to the current Congressional race for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, I will be supporting America First Patriot, Mark Tedford. Mark is Pro Trump and MAGA all the way! A Proven Leader, Mark has served his Community as a Highly Respected State Legislator and Businessman, prior to running for Congress. Mark Tedford has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Lahmeyer came in 2nd, but no candidate got the majority so a runoff with Mark Tedford was scheduled for August.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US