Trump changes endorsement, Jackson Lahmeyer drops out of GOP primary race

TULSA, Okla. — Jackson Lahmeyer is dropping out of the GOP runoff for congress.

He issued the following statement:

“After prayerful consideration with my wife, Kendra, and my team over the last twenty four hours, I've made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for Congress. I do not want to be a distraction to my family, my church, and the great people of Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, who deserve a strong conservative voice representing them in Washington. I sincerely appreciate

all the support along the way. I will never forget those who stood by me and fought alongside us when I needed them the most.”

This comes after President Trump removed his endorsement of Lahmeyer and instead endorsed his opponent in a post on social media:

"I greatly appreciate Jackson Lahmeyer’s hard work under difficult circumstances — He has always been with me, and I will always be with him. But, when it comes to the current Congressional race for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, I will be supporting America First Patriot, Mark Tedford. Mark is Pro Trump and MAGA all the way! A Proven Leader, Mark has served his Community as a Highly Respected State Legislator and Businessman, prior to running for Congress. Mark Tedford has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Lahmeyer came in 2nd, but no candidate got the majority so a runoff with Mark Tedford was scheduled for August.

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