TULSA, Okla — Tulsans have decided to participate in a nationwide protest against the current administration’s investments in ICE.

People and business owners have decided to stop contributing to the nation’s economy by either calling out of work, shutting down businesses, or not buying from major corporations.

WATCH: Tulsa business owners standing in solidarity with national protest against ICE

Tulsa business owners standing in solidarity with national protest against ICE

Mary Perisho is the founder of Community Craft, a crafting collective made up of makers and teachers.

She said she decided to close down for business, but to stay open for anyone who wanted to come in and craft, whether it was knitting or sewing.

“It is extremely important that everyone realize what's at stake," she said. “I couldn't not do anything, and then I thought about what I could do. And what I could do was offer for people to come together here.”

Perisho said she was lucky to be able to have the financial ability to be able to close down, saying she knows many other businesses haven't had that luxury.

Another business owner who said she had the opportunity to close down was Melodie Coulter.

She's the co-owner of Meadow Market books.

Meadow Market Books on Cherry Street was set to have its grand opening on the day of the protest, but co-owner Melodie Coulter said after a lot of thought, it’s been rescheduled to January 31.

“We went back and forth about whether or not it was financially viable or is it necessary, because the real intent behind a spending blackout is to show larger companies you can't just side with ice or be silent in the face of oppression," said Coulter.

The store shut down for business and opened up for community organizing instead.

“We have materials for making protest signs for the protest tomorrow. We have information on how to support mutual aid, both in Tulsa and in Minnesota," she said.

While other businesses decided to stay open, they had different ways of standing with the community.

Executive Director of Magic City Books, Jenna Akuma, said the shop is donating 20 percent of its proceeds to the YWCA's Immigrant and Refugee program from Friday through Sunday.

“There are bunch of bookstores actually that are remaining open, just as a kind of a place for people to be, to go, to have community, and that's how we decided to participate," said Akuma. “There's no expectation to spend any money here today. We just really wanted to be open, have our doors open for our community. There are a lot of local businesses that do have to stay open, especially after the winter weather that we had this week.”

Kristin Robert is the owner of the Bend Mercantile coffee shop in downtown.

She said she decided to stay open for business but give her baristas the day off.

“They need to have this time off so they can go talk to people," she said. "They can go protest if they want to. They can make calls.”

She also said she wanted to take this opportunity to provide a safe space for people and let them know almost everyone is welcome.

"We say everyone is welcome here, but obviously, if you're going to be a racist or bigot, that's probably not the right person that we want walking through our door, as awful as that might sound," she said. “I just believe that for me, making sure that it's very clear where we stand as a business, me, as a business owner, what my opinion and my thoughts are on that.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

