Tulsa road crews complete around-the-clock winter weather cleanup

TULSA, Okla. — Schools across Green Country reopened today after winter weather forced closures earlier this week, thanks to round-the-clock efforts by Tulsa city and county road crews who worked tirelessly to clear snow and ice from area roadways.

The coordinated response involved multiple agencies working together to ensure safe travel conditions for families and commuters returning to their normal routines.

"We're really proud of our crew. All the men and women who were involved in the storm response. It was a labor of love actually because they prepare for this all year long. It's all about the right people, the right training, the right supplies, but also the right equipment," said Kelly Dunkerley, Tulsa County Commissioner.

The winter storm brought challenges in multiple waves, requiring crews to adapt their strategies as conditions changed.

"We were on top of it when that first round came in. We had everything cleared up pretty good and was pretty confident the way it looked, and then we got another six inches," said Tim McCorkell, City of Tulsa Public Works Manager.

McCorkell said crews had already applied materials to roadways, which helped with the second round of snow removal.

"We just went right to work plowing. We plowed around the clock to get that other 6 inches off the road, and once the sun came out, even though it was below freezing, it started clearing up right away," McCorkell said.

The effort extended beyond city and county boundaries, with Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Jenks, and Sand Springs providing mutual aid throughout the storm response.

Dunkerley explained that these partnerships allow crews to work more efficiently by having the closest available teams respond to specific areas, regardless of jurisdictional boundaries.

The collaborative approach demonstrates how multiple agencies coordinate during weather emergencies to prioritize public safety over administrative divisions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

