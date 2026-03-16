Mannford Senior Apartments continue to rebuild one year after wildfire damage

MANNFORD, Okla. — One year after wildfires tore through parts of Mannford, a senior apartment complex damaged in the flames is being rebuilt.

Those who lived through the fire said seeing construction underway is bringing a sense of relief and hope to the community.

The Mannford Senior Apartments lost part of its complex when wildfires moved through the area in March 2025, damaging several units.

Tommy Hughart said he lived in one of the apartments that burned down.

“If I were still there, I would’ve been trapped in there, and I wouldn’t be here. I would have been gone,” Hughart said.

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Hughart said he lost everything in the fire but was able to find another apartment in the same complex shortly afterward.

“I lost everything… God helped me find another apartment in the same area,” Hughart said.

Now he lives in a unit directly across from where his former apartment once stood and has been watching the rebuilding process take shape.

Stephen Carney with Green Companies Development Group said the wildfire caused about $750,000 in damage and destroyed eight units in the complex.

Stephen Carney, with the development group, said that as of March 16, crews were nearing the end of construction.

“We’re just excited to get those units back in service,” Carney said.

The new units could be ready within the next 45 to 60 days, according to Carney. The goal is to restore the lost housing and bring the complex back to full capacity.

“It feels great. It’s not every day you go through such ups and downs,” Carney said.

For Hughart, seeing the apartments rebuilt is a sign that the community is recovering after a difficult year.

“So it’s just like bouncing back,” Hughart said.

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