Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

TSA launches ConfirmID, will cost $45 to fly without RealID or passport

TSA screening
David Zalubowski/AP
Trnasportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
TSA screening
Posted
and last updated

Don't have a RealID or a passport? You should be ready to pay more money to fly.

Starting February 1, the Transportation Security Administration will charge $45 to passengers without a Real ID-compliant driver's license, identification card, valid U.S. passport, or tribal ID.

What is a RealID?

  • A state-issued identification card that meets stricter federal security standards.
  • The card can be identified with a gold star in the corner.
  • A RealID has been required for air travel since May 7, 2025. Additional security measures are required to fly if you do not have proper identification.

TSA's ComfirmID program was created to ease the process for agents who must verify the identities of passengers without proper identification. If you don't have a Real ID, the TSA recommends arriving at the airport even earlier to allow time to get through security. The $45 fee includes a ten-day travel period.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US