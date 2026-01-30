TSA launches ConfirmID, will cost $45 to fly without RealID or passport

Don't have a RealID or a passport? You should be ready to pay more money to fly.

Starting February 1, the Transportation Security Administration will charge $45 to passengers without a Real ID-compliant driver's license, identification card, valid U.S. passport, or tribal ID.

What is a RealID?

A state-issued identification card that meets stricter federal security standards.

The card can be identified with a gold star in the corner.

A RealID has been required for air travel since May 7, 2025. Additional security measures are required to fly if you do not have proper identification.

TSA's ComfirmID program was created to ease the process for agents who must verify the identities of passengers without proper identification. If you don't have a Real ID, the TSA recommends arriving at the airport even earlier to allow time to get through security. The $45 fee includes a ten-day travel period.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

