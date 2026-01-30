“It’s what we’re supposed to do” : Muskogee church operates 27/4 warming shelter

Bridging the Gap ministries is stepping up in a big way to make sure dozens of people in Muskogee have a warm place to go.

The cots are laid out at the church at 120 N 24th St, Muskogee, OK 74401. There’s a place to sit and rest, lay your head, bundle up, and eat a meal.

It’s been a lifeline for dozens of people in Muskogee.

“In my heart, I believe we are responsible for the people, the church, the body of Christ,” said Pastor Janay Smith.

Pastor Janay Smith runs the ministry. He says he’s passionate about this population because he knows what it’s like to be on the streets.

KJRH

“I have a heart for not just homeless but ex-addicts and gang bangers,” said Pastor Smith. “I used to be a banger. So, the streets is a heart and a passion of mine because I’ve been there.”

Since the first snowflakes fell, the church has had its doors open, serving dozens of people over the last seven days. Many people stopped by during the day, and about 15 stayed overnight each night.

Church volunteers also spent nights at the shelter, giving up their time to keep it running.

“Everybody jumped in,” said Pastor Smith. “They jumped in and sacrificed their time and their gifts and talents, whether it’s cooking, whether it’s cleaning, whatever they jumped in, and they helped out a lot.”

Along with providing a warm place to stay, the church is providing food and clothing for its homeless neighbors.

If you’d like to help the church in its mission you can donate at the church at 120 N 24th St, Muskogee, OK 74401 or via cashapp at: $BTGCMUSK.

