Not a Groundhog Day prank: Oilton just lost another police chief

OILTON, Okla. — Oilton is yet again looking for a new police chief after its current one resigned Jan. 29, just three and a half months after being promoted to the position.

"My chief walked into my office this morning and said that he was seeking employment elsewhere and that he wanted to resign effective immediately," Interim Mayor Julia Bagwell told 2 News in an audio-only interview at City Hall.

Bagwell just stepped into her position on Jan. 13 when then-mayor Pat Kennedy voluntarily resigned following Oilton City Council voting him off his public works authority post.

Chief of Police Chris Kirkpatrick was appointed by the council Oct. 14 after it voted to terminate John Hefley from the department with cause, but Kirkpatrick has lasted just 107 days.

Cameron Williams has taken over as interim chief in the meantime.

Just like with the repetitive events in the plot of Groundhog Day, there is an extensive history of members of the department resigning or being fired.



Bagwell said the police department still has staffing at every shift for the time being, but can get help from Creek County Sheriff's Office when needed.

"We have the same issues that any small town (has). We have of course do not the budget to pay (a chief) what these bigger towns can," the interim mayor said. "And I feel like that's some of the issue. You attract what you can pay."

Nevertheless, the community's collection of short-term bosses is exactly what Bagwell is hoping to avoid adding to.

"Right now we're working through our (standard operating procedures) with our current administration sitting on the board, and just trying to take a day by day and clean the city up," Bagwell said.



"It was pretty shocking that he stepped down," Angie Macias of Lalo's Grill said. Like other businesses operating in Oilton, Macias would prefer to have stability in public safety, but said she has faith in Bagwell's efforts with the city council.

"I think she needs to be given a chance to try to turn things around here," Macias said. "This town has a lot of opportunity to grow."

City of Oilton, meanwhile, will hold a special election April 7 to install a new permanent mayor. Filing for candidates is open Feb. 23-25 and the voter registration deadline is March 13.

