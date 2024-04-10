Oilton sergeant resigns after altercation with elderly man

OILTON, Okla. — The resignation of a police sergeant is causing controversy in the Creek County community of Oilton.

Surveillance video shows the officer pushing a homeowner onto the ground after police said he interfered with an investigation.

The man doing the shoving, according to Oilton police is Sgt. Beers. The man trying to get Sgt. Beers off his property is Willard Walbridge, according to residents.

"You put your hands on me and I'm taking your head off, you understand that son," could be heard from Walbridge.

Residents say Walbridge is a veteran and longtime Oilton resident.

"He's a real good citizen. He's always there for the city and always there for somebody," said Jordan Rouintree, an Oilton resident.

The incident happened on March 9. Oilton police said in a Facebook post that Sgt. Beers was on a call at a home when the homeowner intervened.

Once the officer brought the homeowner to the ground, the homeowner could be heard saying he needed his nitro.

"He's been here a very long time," said Christian Harper, an Oilton resident." Everyone knows him real well. We trick-or-treated and went to his house."

2 News caught up with Christian Harper a day after Oilton city leaders said Sgt. Beers turned in his resignation.

Harper was trying to drop an item off at City Hall, but it was locked.

2 News called the city and was the city clerk said they're keeping the doors locked until a secured entryway is built given threatening messages she and other city council members have received since this video surfaces.

2 News reached out to Oilton PD via phone, email, and in person but did not receive a response on Wednesday.

Oilton police posted on Facebook about the incident last month saying they believe Sgt. Beers "acted accordingly based on training and officer safety as a full-time state of Oklahoma CLEET certified police officer.

