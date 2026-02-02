STATE OF THE STATE: Gov. Stitt wants to send these key issues to the voters

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt outlined his priorities for the remainder of his term.

During his final State of the State speech, Stitt said he would like Oklahomans to vote on the following issues:



Codify a 3% annual cap on recurring spending growth in our Constitution and "lock in" future cuts

End automatic property tax hikes

Reform Medicaid expansion

Close the medical marijuana industry

Stitt also discussed the Trump Savings Account and how Oklahomans can use it to save money and potentially purchase a home.

When it comes to education, Stitt would like to expand charter schools, lift the cap on the Parental Choice Tax Credit, and eliminate the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. “Your ability to play sports shouldn’t be contingent on your parents’ ability to afford an attorney," Stitt said during his speech.

Stitt also mentioned his recent Executive Order aimed at reducing fraud and improving transparency with Oklahoma's welfare system. "Government dependency is a trap. It robs self-reliance and balloons budgets. I always say government programs should be a trampoline, not a hammock," said Stitt.

Stitt's current term ends January 11, 2027.

