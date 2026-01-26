Gov. Stitt signs executive order aimed at improving transparency with welfare programs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new executive order signed by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt aims to increase transparency into the state's welfare programs.

The review will include programs managed by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services: the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Gov. Stitt hopes the review will fight fraud while supporting self-sufficiency.

“In Oklahoma, we know that there is no better social welfare program than a job,” said Governor Stitt. “We measure compassion by the number of individuals who no longer need welfare assistance because they have become self-reliant through meaningful employment. To that end, I’m instructing our agencies to take steps to reduce fraud and errors, seek federal flexibility, and design incentives that act as trampolines, not hammocks. I’m grateful to legislative leadership for their attention to this issue, and I look forward to discussions to make meaningful changes to these programs.”

Agencies will have 90 days to complete the audit, which will include error rates, fraud protocols, eligibility rules, and benefit cliffs. A benefit cliff is when a worker receives a small wage increase, therefore kicking them off any social services. This can negatively impact a worker's finances.

The order also requires agencies to provide job training and education to adults on welfare programs. Implementation plans are due in 180 days, and annual reports must be provided.

