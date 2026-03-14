TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is pushing back against online rumors by inviting police officers to stop by for a free meal.

“It’s Greek To Me,” a restaurant in Tulsa, recently offered free food to Tulsa police officers after a post in a local food review group went viral and sparked claims that law enforcement was not welcome there.

WATCH: Tulsa restaurant invites TPD to eat after viral rumors spread online

Tulsa restaurant invites TPD to eat after viral rumors spread online

Staff said the rumors began spreading quickly online after a review gained attention in the group.

“The rumors started circulating and then the harassment and the threats,” said Basma Affify with the restaurant.

KJRH

Some commenters began questioning whether police officers were welcome at the restaurant. Affify said those claims are not true.

“That is not true. We actually have many law enforcement officers that are regulars,” Affify said.

To address the confusion, the restaurant invited Tulsa police officers to stop by and eat for free to show support and make its stance clear.

Tulsa police said gestures like that help strengthen relationships between local businesses and the officers who serve the community.

“This is something we want to be a part of, be a part of the community and show that we’re a part of the community,” said Tulsa police officer Baul.

Affify said the goal was never to be part of an online debate but to make it clear that everyone is welcome.

“I really feel supported by law enforcement, and I really appreciate all of them here,” Affify said.

Restaurant staff said they hope the invitation helps clear up the rumors and reminds people that the restaurant welcomes all members of the community.

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