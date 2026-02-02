Former Drumright teacher arrested, accused of child sexual abuse

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — A former Drumright Public Schools teacher is facing child sexual abuse charges.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, OSBI agents were asked to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct with two students involving 63-year-old Bobby Pruitt in October 2025.

Pruitt, who taught agriculture for nearly 40 years, resigned from his position and surrendered his teaching license to the state.

During their investigation, OSBI agents determined that Pruitt did have inappropriate contact with the students. Pruitt faces two counts of lewd molestation, two counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of child abuse, and one count of assault and battery.

Pruitt is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

