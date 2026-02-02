Two major court cases unfold today in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — Two significant court cases are set to begin today in Tulsa County, both drawing attention from across Green Country and beyond.

The first involves Joseph Campbell, a former Tulsa youth pastor facing decades-old sexual abuse allegations. The second centers on Elliot Binney, a Bixby father whose jury trial will determine his fate following a deadly 2024 crash that killed his teenage daughter.

Campbell was arrested in December by U.S. Marshals in Missouri. He's accused of sexually abusing several young girls in the late 1970s and early 1980s while working as a youth pastor at the Eastland Assembly of God.

His victims were recently featured in an NBC News special called "The Children's Pastor" and also spoke with 2 News after his arrest.

"No one wanted to listen to us. No one wanted our story. No one wanted to believe us. Everyone wanted to continue to cover up his crimes," said Cheryl Almond, one of Campbell's victims.

When asked if she feels like she's being heard now, Almond responded, "Yes."

Earlier this month, a request to change Campbell's bond was approved, allowing him to travel back to Missouri to attend church services. Campbell must wear a GPS monitor and will return to Tulsa County for every hearing.

Campbell's arraignment is set for 9 a.m. today.

The second case stems from a fatal wreck that happened just over two years ago. In January 2024, Elliot Binney was in a rollover crash near 171st and Memorial. His 16-year-old daughter was ejected from the car and killed.

Witnesses reported Binney was driving erratically before running away after the crash. He faces multiple felony charges, including manslaughter.

Binney's jury trial is also scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Both cases come with calls for accountability and justice from the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

