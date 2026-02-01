More than 60 animals seized from Creek County home

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Volunteers with the Humane Society of Tulsa were called in at the request of the Creek County Sheriff's Office to assist with an animal seizure warrant.

The animals were at a home located on West 111th Street South, west of South 369th West Avenue. Crews first arrived on scene around 7 a.m. on Feb. 1.

All animals found at the home were removed. Humane Society volunteers said all animals would be evaluated by a veterinarian. The types of animals ranged from common pets such as cats, dogs, and horses to exotic birds such as emus.

Officials said each animal collected was documented and assessed to determine its medical condition and immediate needs.

