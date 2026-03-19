'Life's too short' | VOID helps Oklahomans grieving impaired driving deaths

TULSA, Okla. — Rob Scholl’s life changed forever, Dec. 22, 2021. He said his three daughters were taking a road trip when they wrecked. Scholl said an impaired driver caused the crash, killing his middle daughter, Chandra.

“Life’s too short. You never know your second, your minute. Your day,” Scholl said.

Scholl and his wife Zona have since joined VOID: Victims of Impaired Drivers. It is a collection of families, hoping to reduce drunk driving tragedies. They help grieving families along the way.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

VOID accepts advocates from all different perspectives. People interested in getting involved should contact VOID at (405) 469-4282 or email the group at contact@voidok.org

VOID often shows up at court hearings to help grieving families through the process.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The train is on the tracks, it’s moving, you won’t be able to see it, probably for a long time. Just be patient with the process. I know it’s a long arduous process,” Scholl said.

Numbers are still coming in from previous years, but in 2023, 12,449 people lost their lives in impaired driving accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Office.

Often, such wrecks happen after a night out. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office did a survey about behaviors of drivers and passengers. 64% said they had never got in a car with an impaired driver. That means 36% did get into a car with an impaired driver.

Additionally, more than 10% of people said they had driven while impaired.

Most survey respondents said they made those choices because they had “no other option.”

“Just get the word out there, and try to change people’s minds. I mean, you got the Ubers, the Lyfts, all the different ride share companies that can assist,” Scholl said, “Set up a designated driver, to drive you home from enjoying the night out. I’m not against having fun and nights out. Just don’t drive impaired.”

That fun night out, could turn tragic. as Rob Scholl knows all too well.

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